Roads reopened following fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock

Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.

Police say one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, another sustained life-threatening injuries, and another was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

Road closures were in effect on 16th Line at Maplewood Side Road, and Oxford Road 7 and Cassel Side Road at 15th Line and 17th Line for the majority of the day while police investigated the incident. Those roads have since reopened.