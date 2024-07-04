Roads reopened following fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock

LONDON
London

    Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.

    Police say one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, another sustained life-threatening injuries, and another was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

    Road closures were in effect on 16th Line at Maplewood Side Road, and Oxford Road 7 and Cassel Side Road at 15th Line and 17th Line for the majority of the day while police investigated the incident. Those roads have since reopened.

