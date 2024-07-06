On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
1. Special Olympians join police officers for the St. Thomas Torch Run
2. A Port Stanley, Ont. tourist attraction celebrated their 40-year anniversary
3. Canada's roster for its Olympic women's basketball team has been announced
4. MLB player's song hits number one on iTunes
5. 'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
6. National day of Rock 'n' Roll
7. Daughter reunited with father for the first time in 38 years
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
After highway death of a beloved bear in B.C., experts look for lessons
In the spring of 2023, a Parks Canada team strung electric fence along a section of the Trans Canada Highway from Lake Louise to the B.C.-Alberta boundary.
Argentine President Milei heads to CPAC in Brazil, snubbing Lula and escalating a political feud
Given the choice between a far-right convention to bash his enemies and a presidential summit to discuss regional trade policy, Argentine President Javier Milei preferred the stadium packed with cheering fans.
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
Japan’s tourism tax sparks industry speculation in Canada
Japan has introduced a tourism tax for Mount Fuji, which has prompted some in Canada to wonder if our own tourist destinations like Niagara Falls and the Bay of Fundy could be potential options for our own tourism tax.
Al’Fez Tahini recalled due to Salmonella contamination
The company producing Al’Fez Natural Tahini has issued a recall for its product, citing Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Biden says the debate was a bad night. Here's how doctors would evaluate if it was something more
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that his poor performance in last week’s debate was a bad night but not evidence of a serious condition.
Crew of NASA's earthbound simulated Mars habitat emerge after a year
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
Most-read stories of the week: Hogweed, WWE superstar surprise, firework chaos
Hogweed popping up in the area, a surprise from a WWE superstar, and Canada Day firework chaos round out the most-read stories of the week.
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
Southwestern Ont. alpaca farmers call for more wool processing resources in province
Southwestern Ontario alpaca farmers are calling for more wool processing resources in the province.
VIDEO Local pizza maker nominated for world's 100 best wants Windsor 'at the table' with New York and Chicago pizza
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
Highway 77 in Leamington reopens following collision: OPP
OPP have confirmed Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington has re-opened.
Irish Mythen, Noah Cyrus headline Mariposa Day 2
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
Bradford African festival showcases culture, food, community
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
Local great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday
Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
At this year's NATO summit, Trudeau to call on allies to stay resolute
Canada will be reassuring allies of its commitment to the western alliance as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travels to Washington, D.C., this week to take part in the NATO leaders' summit at a critical time for war-ravaged Ukraine.
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
28-year-old man killed in Westboro shooting Friday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
Ottawa man using walker says apartment not accessible, with no answer in sight
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with non-life-threatening injuries in Scarborough: TPS
A male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on Saturday night, police say.
Stabbing in Mississauga school parking lot leaves woman dead; one person in custody
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga.
Victim succumbs to injuries in Scarborough shooting
Toronto police say one person has died following a shooting in Scarborough.
Bus crashes into electrical pylon, causing massive power outage on the South Shore
Tens of thousands of households on Montreal's South Shore have been without electricity since Saturday night after a bus crashed into an electrical pylon.
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
Halifax man set to finish cross-country run, raises over $182,000 to combat heart disease
A Halifax man is completing his cross-country trip in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, with thousands of dollars raised for those living with heart disease.
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents
Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.
Poll suggests Manitobans worried about costs, less confident in institutions
Manitobans are increasingly worried about the cost of living and crime, and are becoming less confident in the justice system and public service, a poll commissioned by the provincial government suggests.
Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
Heat warnings issued throughout Alberta with temperatures expected in the 30s
Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.
Calgary Mayor lauds work of residents, city, during 'horrible' water crisis
Mayor Jyoti Gondek has faced a barrage of criticism as she guided Calgary through a water main break that forced city residents and businesses to limit their water use for over a month.
5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP
A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
B.C. port employer requests 'urgent strike intervention' by the CIRB
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it is requesting urgent intervention by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to divert a looming strike by a union representing ship and dock foremen.
