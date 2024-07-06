LONDON
    • On the bright side with Julie Atchison

    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    1. Special Olympians join police officers for the St. Thomas Torch Run

    2. A Port Stanley, Ont. tourist attraction celebrated their 40-year anniversary

    3. Canada's roster for its Olympic women's basketball team has been announced

    4. MLB player's song hits number one on iTunes

    5. 'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto

    6. National day of Rock 'n' Roll

    7. Daughter reunited with father for the first time in 38 years

