Special Olympians join police officers in St. Thomas Torch Run

It was a memorable day for Special Olympians in St. Thomas, Ont.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run saw the athletes run alongside the officers on Talbot St.

“This is one of our most amazing days that we have to work with our local Special Olympians,” said Inspector Kim Manuel of the St. Thomas Police Service.

“It’s the Law Enforcement Torch Run that's been in place for over 50 years. We take this opportunity to get together with them, spend time together, run, and support them. There is a Saint Thomas Police Service, we have Elgin County OPP and Aylmer Police with us today.”

St. Thomas Special Olympians and police officers pose with Mayor Joe Preston at City Hall during the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run in St. Thomas, Ont. on July 3, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Athlete of the year Jon Sibley was able to carry the torch.

“It lets other people know that we as a group, Special Olympic athletes can also participate in sports,” said Sibley.

Rahim Jamani has been participating in local Special Olympics for thirty years.

“It's an honour to be a part of this,” said Jamani.

“I've done it since 1994. Every time I see the athletes, run, it just makes me want to come back and do it. Then I came back and it felt like I was at home again.”

Gordie Michie has represented Canada at the National Special Olympic games as well as the Paralympics.

“To hold the torch, it’s just kind of privilege,” said Michie.

“I’ve done it a couple of f times in my life. Today is special because I’m here with all my friends and fellow athletes. It’s good to support St. Thomas and just to have fun.”