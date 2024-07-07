LONDON
London

    • Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.

    The incident occurred on Heritage Line near Coyle Road, outside of Straffordville. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown at this time.

    The road is currently closed for investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

    Updates will come as they are made available by Elgin County OPP.

