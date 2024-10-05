'Panther Day'; St. Thomas celebrates growing girls hockey association
It’s a celebration of girls hockey.
The St. Thomas Panthers organization held ‘Panther Day’ focusing on recognizing IIAF World Girls Hockey weekend.
“We are just bringing all of our teams and our entire association together and they're all playing a game against an opponent while they're here,” said Quinn Sciberras, Panthers vice-president.
“I think we have 15 teams, all in the same place, all in the same day”
In Canada, new data is not available to showcase how many girls hockey players there are now, but it’s booming especially with the creation of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.
“We are just so excited to be celebrating and supporting just young females in our community through camaraderie, good sportsmanship and coming together to go above and beyond like they do for their teams, in their community,” said Emily Robertson, Panthers coordinator of special events.
‘Panther Day’ celebrates girls hockey in St. Thomas, Ont., October 5, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
On Saturday morning, they had a group called the “Fundies” who were taking in their first day of hockey. They had jerseys and tickets, and were excited for their first day of hockey on the ice.
The day began with them, and wrapped up with the 18U group playing at 4 p.m.
“I love watching how much we’ve grown as a community, and how we all get together as a team,” said Payton Eldred, a member of the 18U team.
“Our organization has grown so much, so it just shows how much our the girls are really into it,” said Lizzy Ayres, Eldred’s teammate.
“The dressing room is great, and it feels like a whole another family.”
The Panthers estimate 400 girls will come through the doors of the Joe Thornton Community Centre Saturday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Video shows person break into Old Montreal building before fatal fire that killed mother, daughter
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, could intensify as a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located 220 miles (355 kilometres) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.
'I screamed in shock and horror': Family faces deadly Vancouver hit-and-run driver during sentencing
The sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty in the deadly hit-and-run in Kitsilano two years ago began on Friday.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Northwestern Ont. woman charged with arson with disregard for human life
A 30-year-old northwestern Ontario woman has been charged with arson following a structure fire Thursday night, police say.
OPP charge driver going 175 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police have laid stunt charges against a driver caught speeding 75 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
The Menendez brothers case is not the only one that's been affected by a true crime documentary
Being an armchair detective has turned into an American obsession, fueled by an abundance of true-crime content in podcasts and television series. But some of those projects have sparked actual legal developments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.