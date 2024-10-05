Evenly matched Otters and Knights spar at Budweiser Gardens
The London Knights were on home ice on Friday night, hoping to secure their first win of the season at Budweiser Gardens against the Erie Otters.
Both teams entered last night's game with two wins and two losses under their belt.
Despite some strong playing from the Knights, they ultimately walked away with a loss on the board, with the Otters securing a 5-3 victory.
Erie’s first goal during a first period power play set the Otters onto their momentum for the evening, scoring off a rebound, with a second goal not far behind.
The Knights returned fire with a goal before the first period finished.
Early in the second period, the Knights tied it up, triggering an electric response from the crowd, however their victory was short lived, with the Otters securing another goal during a powerplay.
A powerplay for the Knights early in the third period allowed them to tie the game up once more, however, that would be the last goal they would secure against the Otters. The Otters secured two more goals in the third period – the last of which was through an empty net, bringing the final score to a comfortable 5-3 for Erie.
