Community research group to present homelessness strategy to city hall Tuesday
In the city of London, more than 1,700 people are currently experiencing homelessness.
A hot button issue at city hall, and in the community, more than 200 people from 70 service organizations have come together and drafted the Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response.
The plan serves as a roadmap to help the marginalized become safely and stably housed and supported – tackling a wide range of issues including health and social support challenges.
To measure key performance indicators and determine whether the plan is working, researchers including members of Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences is working to evaluate various programs and offerings that are part of the community strategy, reporting to the System Foundation Table.
“London’s Whole of Community Response is a novel approach to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable individuals experiencing complex housing and health challenges within our community,” said Mick Kunze, chair of the System Foundation Table. “While our approaches and interventions are rooted in evidence-based practices, we also understand that local context matters.”
A homeless Londoner in the Old East Village is seen in this undated photo. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
The research and evaluation is jointly supported by Western, London Health Sciences Centre and through a donation from Ryan Finch to St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.
"Community-led initiatives not only reflect the real needs of individuals facing homelessness, but they also empower frontline workers by fostering an environment of collaboration and understanding. Together, we can create solutions that prioritize well-being for all—those we serve and those who serve," said research manager Eleanor Gebrou.
A man sits on Dundas Place in London, Ont. in this undated image. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
“I really believe in evidence-based decision making and having as much information as we can to go into program and policy design,” said research manager Kelly Barnes. “It's so important to understand what parts of our homelessness response are working well and what can be improved. Research and evaluation are some of the best ways to do that.”
The evaluation framework is being presented to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policies Committee, on October 8.
