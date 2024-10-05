Middlesex OPP investigate incident in Parkhill
Middlesex OPP have made the community aware of an increased police presence in Parkhill due to an active incident.
As of 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, The West Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (TEAM) and OPP K9 Unit were operating in the area but have since cleared.
Police remain in the area, however they have stated that there is no threat to public safety.
OPP have not confirmed the cause of the incident.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pleaded for peace in the Middle East Saturday, as he decried a civilian death toll he blamed on Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increase risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Trump is returning to the site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt for a rally with Vance and Musk
Former U.S. president Donald Trump plans to return Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, setting aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — 'really an obligation,' he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pa.
Dubai's Emirates airline bans pagers, walkie-talkies after device attacks in Lebanon
Dubai's Emirates airline has banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its planes, following last month's attacks on such devices carried by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
Red Lobster is a mess. Here's why the new 35-year-old CEO wanted the job anyway
TikToks of customers stuffing their faces with a US$20 endless shrimp. More than 100 restaurant closures and thousands of layoffs. A revolving door of CEOs. Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Mother and daughter, 7, found dead after Old Montreal fire; public security minister to visit scene Saturday
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.