Middlesex OPP investigate incident in Parkhill

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)
    Middlesex OPP have made the community aware of an increased police presence in Parkhill due to an active incident.

    As of 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, The West Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (TEAM) and OPP K9 Unit were operating in the area but have since cleared.

    Police remain in the area, however they have stated that there is no threat to public safety.

    OPP have not confirmed the cause of the incident.

