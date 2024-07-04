Murder involving two youths shocks Huron County community

A tight-knit Huron County community remains in disbelief after learning a 13-year-old local boy has been charged with first-degree murder.

The age of the accused, confirmed by the court, has sent shockwaves through the village of Holmesville.

Locals were further alarmed when police confirmed the victim, also a youth, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"It's kind of hard to explain and [we] never see nothing like this. This is a small village, people kind of take care of each other here," explained resident Herb Brall.

Brall lives directly across the street from the former Holmesville Public School. It is located at 37375 Cutline Rd.

Since late Tuesday afternoon, OPP have been combing the property along with a nearby woodlot. Investigators have picked up multiple pieces of debris and taken them inside two waiting forensic vans.

Police have said little publicly about their investigation, but it is known they arrived around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Kevin, who opted not to provide his last name, is a contractor working on a home across the street from the school.

He told CTV News London he heard "some loud kids" on the school property about an hour before police arrived Tuesday afternoon.

At the time, Kevin said he thought little of it.

"I really wasn't paying attention. I was working right here in the corner of the house, and, I just heard some loud voices over there, and I kind of, well I remember hearing that, but I don't know what was being said."

The 13 year old charged appeared in court Wednesday, their next appearance is slated for Friday morning. The identity of the accused is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will not be released.

In the interim, Kevin acknowledged he remains troubled by what he heard, even though at the time, it didn't alarm him.

"It's a little disturbing", he said.

The same questions circle in Brall's mind.

'It's kind of hard to explain. And this is something out of the [ordinary]."