LONDON
London

    • Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals

    (Source: Google) (Source: Google)
    Share

    Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon.

    Last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive, police say that the child was shortly located with vital signs absent in a swimming pool on the property.

    The child has been transferred to pediatric care, where he remains in critical condition, however police have confirmed that there will be no charges laid in relation to the incident. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News