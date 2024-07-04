Lake Huron search underway after reports of abandoned kayak

A large police presence can be seen on the shores of Lake Huron in the Grand Bend area.

According to OPP, the marine unit received multiple calls around 9:40 p.m. about a kayak adrift in the water near Sunview Avenue, north of Highway 83.

The kayak was then found by the Canadian Coast Guard and investigators started a search to find out if there were any people who may have been with the vessel out in the water.

The search is continuing and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.