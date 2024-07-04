LONDON
London

    • Lake Huron search underway after reports of abandoned kayak

    A search of Lake Huron underway north of Grand Bend at 4 a.m. on July 4, 2024 after OPP received reports of a kayak adrift. (Source: Marty Testasecca) A search of Lake Huron underway north of Grand Bend at 4 a.m. on July 4, 2024 after OPP received reports of a kayak adrift. (Source: Marty Testasecca)
    Share

    A large police presence can be seen on the shores of Lake Huron in the Grand Bend area.

    According to OPP, the marine unit received multiple calls around 9:40 p.m. about a kayak adrift in the water near Sunview Avenue, north of Highway 83.

    The kayak was then found by the Canadian Coast Guard and investigators started a search to find out if there were any people who may have been with the vessel out in the water.

    The search is continuing and police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News