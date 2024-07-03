LONDON
London

    • London fire and police investigating suspicious shed fire

    London firefighters putting out a shed fire at 131 Baseline Road W on July 3, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X) London firefighters putting out a shed fire at 131 Baseline Road W on July 3, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    Share

    The London Fire Department is working alongside the London Police Service following a fire in the city.

    Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were called to an abandoned shed fire at 131 Baseline Road West.

    Crews were able to put out the blaze quickly, however the fire department made a post on X, saying it has been deemed suspicious.

    Damages are estimated around $1,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News