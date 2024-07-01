Children’s railway house in Strathroy, Ont. destroyed in crash involving teenager

A children’s miniature railroad in Strathroy, Ont. will be closed until further notice after a driver crashed into the side of a storage building.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service was dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. to the Sleepy Hollow Railway House located at 334 Metcalfe Street West, after information was received a vehicle had struck the building.

Police say they attended the scene and “as a result of the investigation an individual was arrested and charged with impaired driving. There were no injuries sustained due to the collision. This person is a young person under the age of 18 years old, as a result no further information can be provided.”

The vehicle was impounded, and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

“Due to unfortunate circumstances, the railroad will be closed until further notice. We will keep this page updated,” the Strathroy Model Railroad Engineers (SMRE), took to Facebook to share the disappointing news.

It was less than two weeks ago at the SMRE celebrated their five-year anniversary on the rails after the group was created in 2019.