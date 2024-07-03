Man arrested following stand-off in St Marys

LONDON
London

    The Stratford Police Service (SPS) has arrested a man following a stand-off.

    On the evening of June 30, police said they received reports of a woman being threatened by her ex-husband, a 35-year-old of St. Marys.

    About an hour later, SPS received another report that the man was at a home on Wellington Street in St. Marys. Police added he was reported to be in possession of a firearm.

    Upon police arrival, negotiations began with the man who was barricaded inside. Officers said during negotiations, he threw an imitation air-soft pistol towards police.

    Around 10:30 p.m., SPS went into the home and arrested the man without incident.

    The 35-year-old St Marys resident is now facing multiple charges, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to burn property, and failure to comply with probation.

