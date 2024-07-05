Woodstock car dealership fined after employee killed on the job

LONDON
    A Woodstock car dealership has been fined $125,000 after a worker died on the job two years ago.

    An employee of Woodstock Ford fell from the top of a stepladder while drying a vehicle on Aug. 9, 2022. The worker sustained fatal injuries when they hit the concrete floor.

    The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development determined the ladder was not the correct height to adequately do the job.

    The company pleaded guilty in court and was convicted in May. The dealership was also ordered to pay a mandatory 25 per cent victim surcharge.

