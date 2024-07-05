Woodstock car dealership fined after employee killed on the job
A Woodstock car dealership has been fined $125,000 after a worker died on the job two years ago.
An employee of Woodstock Ford fell from the top of a stepladder while drying a vehicle on Aug. 9, 2022. The worker sustained fatal injuries when they hit the concrete floor.
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development determined the ladder was not the correct height to adequately do the job.
The company pleaded guilty in court and was convicted in May. The dealership was also ordered to pay a mandatory 25 per cent victim surcharge.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
An eight-year-old boy from Los Angeles had his vacation to Montreal include a dramatic moment when a creature swimming underwater bit him causing a bloody scene at Jean Dore beach.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is 'looking forward to making a real difference' as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.
Canada continues Copa run against Venezuela
History is at stake for both Venezuela and Canada when they meet on Friday in Arlington, Texas, in the second Copa America quarter-final.
Ronaldo starts for Portugal as Kolo Muani and Camavinga come in for France in Euro quarter
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo started for a fifth straight match at the European Championship in the quarterfinals against France, for which Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga were promoted from the bench.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.