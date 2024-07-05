Cyclist struck in northeast London

LONDON
    London Police Services is using the assistance of a drone to help investigate a collision involving a cyclist this afternoon.

    The collision between vehicle and bicycle at the intersection of Rabb Street and Boullee Street prompted a road closure for an investigation into the incident.

    One person has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

    Police will provide updates when available.

