Police investigating armed robbery, requesting information

    Norfolk County OPP are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday morning around 7:20 a.m.

    Police said several suspects armed with handguns broke into a business on Norfolk County Road 23.

    They arrived in a white pickup truck and another unknown vehicle, identities covered with masks and gloves.

    In a post on X, West Region OPP said the suspects stole a large amount of dried marijuana and a firearm.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

