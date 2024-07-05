Police investigating armed robbery, requesting information

Norfolk County OPP are investigating an armed robbery that took place Friday morning around 7:20 a.m.

Police said several suspects armed with handguns broke into a business on Norfolk County Road 23.

They arrived in a white pickup truck and another unknown vehicle, identities covered with masks and gloves.

In a post on X, West Region OPP said the suspects stole a large amount of dried marijuana and a firearm.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.