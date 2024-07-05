LONDON
    • Some beaches not recommended for swimming this weekend

    Beach water quality testing overview, July 5, 2024 (Source: Google Maps) Beach water quality testing overview, July 5, 2024 (Source: Google Maps)
    During the summer months, local public health units regularly test popular swimming locations to ensure that they’re safe for recreation. Tests look for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested.

    While beaches in the region have a history of being safe, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can impact the bacteria levels in the water. It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming, and follow all posted guidelines. 

     

     

    Grey Bruce

    •  Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of June 24)

     

    Lambton

    •  Canatara, Sarnia - Safe to swim (as of July 5)
    •  Pinery - Safe to swim (as of July 5)
    •  Grand Bend North Beach - Safe to swim (as of July 5)
    •  Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of July 5)

     

    Huron

    • Goderich Main – Swimming not recommended (as of July 3)
    • Bayfield – Howard Street Beach – Swimming not recommended (as of July 3)
      • Bayfield Main Beach is still safe for swimming (as of July 3)

     

    Southwest Public Health

    •  Port Stanley (Little Beach) – Beach closed (as of July 3)
      • Erie Rest and Main Beach are still open for swimming.(as of July 3)

