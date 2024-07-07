One arrested following robbery investigation in Hanover: Police
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery investigation, according to Hanover police.
On June 27 just before 10 p.m., two men and a woman, all in their 20s and known to each other, were walking in the 400 block of 9th Street, Hanover. Police said one man attacked the other man, unprovoked.
A pedestrian intervened, when the suspect ran, allegedly taking property of the other man.
The Hanover Police Service started a search for a 23-year-old Brockton, Ont. man. He was wanted for robbery charges and two counts of breach of probation.
On the evening of July 5, police said an officer on patrol saw the suspect with another person on 6th Avenue in Hanover, when he ran through backyards.
"After a foot persuit through a residential neighbourhood, [the man] was arrested without further incident," a news release said.
The Hanover Police Service continues its investigation. It is asking the pedestrian who intervened in the incident between the men to contact police at 519-364-2411.
