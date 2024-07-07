Berth in Canadian Championships on the line at Slo-Pitch Eliminations Sunday
Many of the best slo-pitch players in Canada have been battling it out over three days this weekend in Dorchester, Ont.
The Slo-Pitch Ontario Eliminations features 19 men’s and eight women’s teams all vying for two coveted spots in the 2025 Canadian Championships.
“There's a lot on the line here,” said Steve Camus, executive director of Slo-Pitch Ontario.
“They have a Canadian championship that's going on this year in Leduc, Alberta in August for the teams that already qualified last year. There are five men's teams and five women's teams going to those Canadians this year. So, we're developing a group of teams to go to the Canadian for 2025 and the first group will be awarded here at the Eliminations”.
The CWC/LS Tigers are the number one ranked team and undefeated headed into Sunday play.
Kyle Knechtel of Ayr, Ont. is a member of Team Canada who plays for the CWC/LS Sluggers in the Slo-Pitch Ontario Eliminations. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
They feature a number of stars from the London area, including members of Team Canada.
“The incentive is to watch the skill level,” said Camus on why fans should come out Sunday to watch.
“The thing that's the most amazing, sure, the hitting is great and seeing the home runs, but the defense is unbelievable. You can’t compare this to league ball, it’s not even close to the same. Also the women’s division is amazing”.
A Sunday schedule can be found here: 2024 Eliminations - Mens Open - Slo-Pitch Central
