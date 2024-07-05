LONDON
London

    • Police request witnesses of Central Huron homicide

    Police can be seen searching an area near the former Holmesville Public School on July 4, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Police can be seen searching an area near the former Holmesville Public School on July 4, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Huron County OPP is calling on the public for information regarding a recent homicide in Central Huron.

    Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was near the Holmesville Public School on Cut Line Road between 12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Drivers who were in the area are asked to check dashcam footage for information that could help the investigation.

    Emergency services responded to the incident at a Cut Line Road address between Parr Line and Tipperary Line Tuesday afternoon, where a youth was found and taken to hospital. They were later pronounced dead.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477. An online tip can also be made at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

