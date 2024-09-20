LONDON
    Arson charges laid against St. Thomas resident

    Arson charges have been laid against a 41-year-old St. Thomas resident.

    On Thursday, just before noon, emergency services were called to the area of Curtis Street and Hiawatha Street due to reports of a couch on fire.

    The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported, however police located the person responsible and took them into custody.

    An outstanding warrant was discovered for an assault in an incident in July.  

