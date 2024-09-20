Police keep close eye on protest and counter protest in Victoria Park

London police kept a close eye on public demonstrations in Victoria Park on Friday.

Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and supportetrs greatly outnumbered the people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue.

According to social media posts, the march was aimed to protest the indoctrination of gender ideology in public schools across Canada.

Both sides played loud music and there were several discussions between members of each organizan.

Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community hold counter protest to people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue in London. Sept. 20, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)