LONDON
London

    • Police keep close eye on protest and counter protest in Victoria Park

    Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community hold counter protest to people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue in London. Sept. 20, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community hold counter protest to people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue in London. Sept. 20, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    Share

    London police kept a close eye on public demonstrations in Victoria Park on Friday.

    Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and supportetrs greatly outnumbered the people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue.

    According to social media posts, the march was aimed to protest the indoctrination of gender ideology in public schools across Canada.

    Both sides played loud music and there were several discussions between members of each organizan.

    Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community hold counter protest to people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue in London. Sept. 20, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News