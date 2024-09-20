LONDON
London

    • Life threatening injuries for motorcycle driver following south end collision

    A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

    At around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Colonel Talbot Road and Southminster Bourne.

    The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

    An investigation is underway, and the intersection has been closed while investigators remain on the scene. 

