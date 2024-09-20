Suspended Sarnia police officer faces twenty charges of unauthorized use of a firearm

A Sarnia police officer is facing charges of unauthorized use of a firearm following an incident at the end of August.

On Friday, August 30, Sarnia police say they were called to a dispute involving two people – one of which was a suspended Sarnia police officer, Sean Van Vlymen, 47.

The initial investigation into the incident resulted in charges of assault, criminal harassment, mischief, and animal cruelty.

Further investigation resulted in Van Vlymen’s arrest on September 20, with charges of uttering threats, and twenty charges of possession of an unauthorized firearm.

Following his bail hearing, he was released from custody (with conditions) until his next court date.

At this time, he remains suspended with pay.

His initial suspension was as a result of charges of assault committed against a 35-year-old man, who suffered a serious injury during an arrest on October 23, 2022.