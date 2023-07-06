Police officer charged following October 2022 incident

A Sarnia police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

According to the final report, Const. Sean Van Vyleman is charged after a 35-year-old man suffered what was described as a serious injury during an arrest on Oct. 23, 2022.

The arrest happened when on Devine Street in Sarnia when officers were called to St. Paul’s Church for a trespass investigation.

Because the matter is before the courts, the SIU said no further comment would be made.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.