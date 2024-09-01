'Latest technology': New video board ready for Mustangs home opener at Alumni Field

When students and fans pour into Alumni Stadium at Western University Sunday night for the Mustangs’ home opening football game against Waterloo, they’ll be wowed.

The University, along with London-based company OES, have installed a massive video scoreboard in the south end zone of the stadium.

“The scoreboard itself, which shows the score and the time, is 32ft wide by 10ft tall,” said Steve Barry, director of recreation at Western University. “The video board portion, which sits above that is, 32ft wide by 20ft tall and it is a ten-millimeter pixel which is some of the latest technology.”

Above that is an illuminated truss with the words Western Alumni Stadium.

A 30ft tall by 32ft wide video scoreboard has been installed at Alumni Stadium at Western University, seen on Aug. 31, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“This will support our teams, signature events, programing in the facilities and just kind of build out a more transformational student experience for our students,” said Barry. “A lot of other student events will be held at the stadium going forward.”

While the Mustangs have been winning Yates Cup championships, they are still playing in a stadium that was constructed for the 2001 Canada Summer Games. It’s a multi-purpose facility, and until now, the only scoreboard was in the north end zone.

“It's something we have been planning to do for quite some time now,” added Barry. “We've done a lot over the last three years in there, and adding the video board is just another piece to match the quality of the team that coach Greg Marshall has put on the field.”

The Mustangs will host Waterloo at 7 p.m. Sunday night.