Suspended Sarnia police officer facing additional charges including assault, animal cruelty

Sarnia police were called to a dispute involving two people known to each other on Friday. One of the individuals involved was suspended Sarnia police officer Sean Van Vlymen, 47.

Sarnia Police Service (SPS) says no other dispute details will be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

As a result of this investigation, Van Vlyman was charged with assault, criminal harassment, mischief, and animal cruelty.

Following his bail hearing, he was released from custody (with conditions), pending his next court date.

“Cst. Sean Van Vlymen has been suspended from duty since Aug. 29, 2023. That suspension remains in effect and prohibits him from performing any duties of a police officer. He is currently before the courts on charges stemming from an SIU investigation. As per the (then) Police Services Act (PSA) this suspension remains in effect, and all disciplinary proceedings are paused, pending the outcome of the criminal court process. These timelines are not within the control of the Sarnia Police Service,” said Chief Derek Davis in a statement.

He continued, “I have ordered an immediate disciplinary investigation into these latest charges. Only at the conclusion of that investigation, will any additional determinations be made pertaining to potential CSPA charges or suspension modifications (with or without pay).”

“These circumstances are deeply troubling to all our members, civilian and sworn, who continue to professionally serve our community every hour of every day. The Sarnia Police Service remains committed to swiftly and transparently addressing these matters, within lawfully available legal frameworks,” his statement concluded.