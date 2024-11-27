'Cancer might have started this, but I am going to finish it': Nine-year-old cancer patient prepares to Illuminate Ronald McDonald House

Emma McKeachnie is all smiles as she helps package Christmas cookies with her sister Ava, inside the kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in London, Ont.

The nine-year-old, originally from Sault Ste. Marie, has been staying at RMH since July with her grandmother Chrissy Dol, as she undergoes cancer treatment for T-cell acute lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), a type of blood cancer. She is now in her third phase of her treatment, which is expected to take nine months.

"Being by the hospital and staying by the Ronald McDonald House has really lifted us in a way that we didn't have to worry about food, we didn't have to worry about lodging, we didn't even have to worry about getting into our car looking for parking," explained Dol.

The Director of Programs and Mission Impact, Janine Langley, says this is home away from home during the holidays for many of the families.

"The reality for all of our families is that they may not be able to go home for the holidays. So, our volunteers and our staff work really hard to make sure that the holidays are a memorable time," said Langley.

RMHC runs special holiday programing including baking, decorating and a Holiday Land "shop," where families can pick out gifts for each other and on Christmas eve, the gifts are delivered to all the children and their loved ones staying at the house.

"Creating these programing opportunities and sort of holiday traditions within the house is a really nice way to sort of reframe the holiday experience, for our families who aren't able to be at home experiencing their own traditions with their family and friends," explained Langley.

The exterior of the Ronald McDonald House Charities on Baseline Road in London, Ont. Nov. 27, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) Emma and Ava spend their days taking part in activities around the house, and said they especially enjoy being in the kitchen.

"Everyone here is so kind and nice, and they take care of you very well," explained Emma, who will press the button Wednesday night to light up the house, during the annual 'Illuminate the House' event.

"Until you get to this house, you have no idea, it's a Godsent," said Dol.

Emma is now in remission and says she will be posting a special saying on the fireplace that was donated by her grandmother to RMHC once they are discharged.

"It's going to say, cancer might have started this, but I am going to finish it!," said Emma.