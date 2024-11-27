Significant drug seizure reported in Grey Bruce

A tip to police about a person of interest in a drug trafficking investigation has led to arrests and charges.

On Nov. 14, Grey Bruce OPP got the tip about a person of interest travelling on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation towards Saugeen Shores.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and learned both the driver and passenger were being sought by police.

During a search, officers found and seized drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine meth amphetamine, hydromorphone, dilauded and other drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the combined estimated value of the drugs is over $26,000.

A 46 year old and a 37 year old both face multiple chares of possession of a schedule 1 substance, possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose.

Both people were released and are scheduled to appear in court in December.