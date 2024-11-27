Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from Watford business

Lambton County OPP are investigating a break, enter and theft worth nearly $15,000.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 12, police were called to a business on Industrial Drive in Watford.

According to police, three people arrived on the property in a white full-size cargo van and broke into the business, stealing numerous tools.

The total value of the stolen property is estimated to exceed $14,500.

Police also said two people are seen wearing white coveralls resembling those commonly worn by painters, while the third individual is dressed in dark pants with a light-colored jacket.

The vehicle involved is described as a white full-size cargo van with two side windows on the passenger side and full white panels with no windows on the driver's side — the van also had a burnt-out driver's-side headlight.

If you have information that could help police with the investigation, you’re asked to reach out at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).