ReForest London program to end after fall 2024 season
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
“This decision comes as a result of the end of the funding program that has supported the depots since their inception. Without this critical funding, we are no longer able to sustain the program in its current form,” ReForest London wrote in a statement.
This program has provided thousands of free trees to London residents since its launch in 2005.
ReForest London says it is committed to continuing its mission of enhancing the urban forest, and is also announcing the development of their new Community Tree Nursery.
The group will be earmarking a percentage of trees each season for giveaways to community members.
“Although the new iteration of the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will not be ready for launch for at least two years, this initiative will ensure that the spirit of the program lives on,” the statement reads.
“ReForest London is always open to new partnerships and would be happy to discuss opportunities with any businesses interested in supporting a tree depot beginning in 2025,” it goes on to say. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has participated, sponsored, and helped make this program a success over the years.”
