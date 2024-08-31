Break and enter suspect wanted by Huron County OPP

Huron County OPP is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged break and enter.

Police were called to the Morris Grey Community Centre at 800 Sports Dr. in Brussels around 5:20 a.m. Saturday for an in-progress break and enter.

The suspect is described as being a white male, around 40 years old, 6’ tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a black ski mask and had light brown/orange coloured stubble on his face.

The OPP is asking residents in the vicinity of the Morris Grey Community Centre to check their video surveillance footage for this individual.

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Huron OPP or Crime Stoppers.