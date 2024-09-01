LONDON
London

    • Mix of sun and cloud in the Forest City Sunday

    A rainbow was seen over London, Ont. on June 5, 2024. (Source: Tony Paul) A rainbow was seen over London, Ont. on June 5, 2024. (Source: Tony Paul)
    Londoners can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon and a high of 22 degrees, feeling like 28.

    Sunday night will be mostly clear, but a few clouds will roll in around midnight with an overnight low of 11 degrees.

    On the holiday Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20.

    And come Tuesday, sunny skies and a high of 23.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h then northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

    Sunday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 11.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 20.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 23.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 26.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

    Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

