LONDON
London

    • Help the City of London create their Mobility Master Plan

    Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington in London, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington in London, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)
    Share

    The City of London is asking for your ideas to create a more walkable city.

    They have launched an online survey for residents to have their say.

    The city says a ‘Mobility Master Plan’ serves as a roadmap for improving transportation and mobility enhance quality of life, support economic development and create a more sustainable and resilient community.

    The plan will include various modes of transportation, including walking, cycling, public transit, private vehicles, and emerging forms of mobility like ride-sharing and electric scooters.

    To aid the city in creating their Mobility Master Plan, you can fill out their online survey by following this link.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News