Help the City of London create their Mobility Master Plan

The City of London is asking for your ideas to create a more walkable city.

They have launched an online survey for residents to have their say.

The city says a ‘Mobility Master Plan’ serves as a roadmap for improving transportation and mobility enhance quality of life, support economic development and create a more sustainable and resilient community.

The plan will include various modes of transportation, including walking, cycling, public transit, private vehicles, and emerging forms of mobility like ride-sharing and electric scooters.

To aid the city in creating their Mobility Master Plan, you can fill out their online survey by following this link.