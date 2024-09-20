London's newest outdoor music festival kicks off tonight

A new outdoor music festival is launching this weekend in London - tickets are still available for the inaugural Fairway Fest at East Park.

On stage tonight is Kim Mitchell, and Honeymoon Suite, and then tomorrow East Park goes country with High Valley and Elyse Saunders.

East Park Managing Partner Justin Tiseo says that they saw an opportunity, and ran with it, “East Park has beautiful gardens… We looked down here one day and said, hey, this would be a perfect spot to hold live music."

Organizers recommend getting tickets ahead of time, as they may sell out at the door – you can purchase your tickets online.

Tiseo says that they’re excited to get involved in the community by offering more events, “It's so important, especially in this area in the east end. There's so much going on and we just want to be part of that and add more to it.”