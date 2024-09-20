Former Woodstock mayor continually denies any wrongdoing at second sexual assault trial

Under intense cross-examination from Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser, the embattled former Mayor of Woodstock stuck to his story denying that he ever did anything inappropriate to his female accuser.

A voice message was played in court featured Trevor Birtch, age 49, telling a now former friend that he tied up, beat and spat on a screaming woman that he had locked up in an attic.

He is heard talking about a sadistic event saying, “It was awful, it was nasty, she got off on it.”

The Crown asked, "Mr. Birtch you were recounting a real event, correct?" Birtch responded, “No.”

The Crown went on and asked, "It was crystal clear she was not consenting?” Birtch said, "No, it did not happen."

He is heard saying that he took about 50 videos of the woman who was involved.

Birtch told the court that he was telling a female friend because she was drafting a sexual story of a similar nature, and the Crown suggested, “Mr. Birtch you’re just making this up as we go sir?” Birtch responded, “No I am not.”

The former mayor has plead not guilty to three counts of sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents between 2017 and 2022 involving a woman who cannot be identified.

This is the second such trial for Birtch in 2024 - earlier this year he was found guilty of sexual assault and assault involving another woman. In that case he is expected to be sentenced on November 18.