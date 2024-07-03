Public assistance requested to identify suspicious person

The Stratford Police Service (SPS) is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious person.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, residents on Bradshaw Drive made the report.

Image from security footage of suspicious person. (Source: Stratford Police Service)

The person is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. He was seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a black hoodie with white writing on the sleeves and back. The man had the hood up and no socks or shoes on.

Video footage shows the person in and out of backyards. Police said it’s believed he came from the Briarhill Drive area.

If you have any information regarding the incident, SPS ask you to call them at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Suspicious person SPS are looking to identify. (Source: Stratford Police Service)