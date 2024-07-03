LONDON
London

    • Huron County OPP investigating a death near Clinton

    OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. on July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. on July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation.

    Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.

    According to police, a person was found and taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

    Residents in the area can expect to see a large police presence throughout the day, including, the Criminal Investigation Branch, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Coroner.

    More information will be proved as it becomes available. 

    Huron County OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

