Chance of 'heavy downpours' on Wednesday in London area

Sunshine spreads across the region to start Wednesday morning with temperatures on the rise in the afternoon.

"We have a cold front that will be coming through heading into Wednesday evening. In advance of that front we could see some showers with the risk of thunderstorms or even the potential for heavy downpours," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Temperatures are around where we should be for this time of year with humidity typical for July, added Atchison.

The normal high for this time of year is around 27 C for the daytime high and 15 C for the overnight low.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness. 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 37.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.

Thursday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29. Humidex 34.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.