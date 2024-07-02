LONDON
London

London man on motorcycle arrested, charged with pointing firearm

On Monday evening, a man on a small black motorcycle was reported to London police after he threatened two people with an alleged firearm.

The incident in southwest London at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Campbell Street North and James Street saw several officers respond to the scene, where witnesses gave detailed descriptions of the man, and he was shortly arrested nearby.

Officers recovered a BB gun, and now an 18-year-old faces a long list of charges including pointing a firearm, operating a vehicle without plates and insurance, and threatening death or bodily harm.  

