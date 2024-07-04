Boris Panovski murder trial now in the hands of the defence

After seven weeks of evidence, the Crown at the Boris Panovski murder trial in St. Thomas has wrapped up its case.

On Friday morning, defence lawyer Margaret Barnes is expected to make a motion asking Justice Marc Garson for a directed verdict - claiming that there isn’t enough evidence to convict the 80 year old Panovski, and that he should be acquitted.

Panovski was arrested after Don Frigo, a Toronto-area businessman, was shot to death while on horseback with his wife Eva in September of 2014. The couple had been at a field dog competition at the Hullett Marsh, north of Clinton. Eva was injured but survived the shooting.

The court has heard that both the accused and the victim were known to each other through field dog competitions, Frigo as an owner and Panovski as a trainer.

After a trial in Goderich in 2018, Panovski was found guilty of first degree murder, however, a retrial was ordered last spring and the case was moved to St. Thomas.

Once again, Panovski has plead not guilty.