As hurricane approaches, London newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike

Newlyweds from London, Ont. are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 hurricane Beryl approaches.

“We got married, and we took off for our honeymoon on Monday, so we were doing a Monday to Monday,” said Jeff Cain, who is still in Jamaica with his newlywed wife Amanda. “We were supposed to come back July 1”.

The couple was not able to get home due to the WestJet strike and flight cancelations, and now the hurricane is approaching the island.

As islanders work to cut down trees and board up buildings, it means the Cains will not be home to see family and friends anytime soon.

Newlyweds Jeff and Amanda Cain of London, Ont. are stranded in Jamaica due to the three-day WestJet strike (Source: Jeff Cain)

“They are officially closing the Montego Bay Airport tonight, so we're officially stranded in Jamaica until after this hurricane," said Cain.

The extra stay is costing them money out of pocket, as they say WestJet offered about $300 financial compensation.

Two days after WestJet and its airline mechanics ended a strike, flights are starting to resume at London International Airport (LIA).

“We had the redeye flight arrive overnight and the morning flight departed at about 6:35 a.m.,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of LIA.

“We did get one inbound and outbound Calgary flight into London, but this evening's (Tuesday) flights has been cancelled”.

While the Cains are trying to get back to London, Ont., others are trying to leave.

“I was supposed to go home today, and there are some rumors that we might be able to go home on Wednesday,” says Ishan Manerikar, a member of the Calgary Selects of the Canadian Electric Wheelchair Hockey Association, who is stuck in London.

The Selects, flew 3000 kilometres for this weekend's National Electric Wheelchair Tournament in London, but can't leave.

“Not being able to go back home is certainly not what we signed up for,” Manerikar said.

The dispute between the airline and nearly 700 workers, whose daily inspections and repairs are essential to operations, forced the cancellation of over 1000 flights.

More than 100,000 guests were impacted and 55 of the airline's 180 fleet remain grounded.

WestJet acknowledged the damage to Canadians and the airline is massive. The Mechanics Association say they regret disruption caused to the public.

The wheelchair hockey players say the airline has left them in the dark.

“They (WestJet) put their hands up and say you fend for yourself,” said Gerald Doucette, the Selects assistant captain.

Gerald Doucette of Calgary is stranded in London, Ont. due to WestJet flight cancelations. He says the airline threw its hands up and told him to fend for himself (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

“We are on disability, so we don't even have any extra money to pay for hotel”.

McFadzean hopes all flights will be on schedule Wednesday.

“All the information we have from WestJet is saying, that's the case.” said McFadzean.

“Of course things can change. Right now it looks like everything will depart, as scheduled, but if you are traveling, I would suggest staying closely in tune with WestJet and checking our website regularly for any updates”.