Canada Day festivities underway in region, fireworks to come
Canada Day festivities are underway in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario.
“The party has started all across the city,” says Josh Morgan, London’s mayor.
“There's events all over the place in every corner of the city. I see people out here having a good time celebrating together, spending time with family, friends and loved ones in London.”
Where to see London and area Canada Day fireworks
CTV caught up with Morgan on Dundas Place, where the London Heritage Council was hosting a big event on the flex street.
It was the second of many stops for Morgan.
“I was at Grosvenor Lodge, and now I'm here on Dundas Place,” says Morgan.
“I'm headed to East London, South London, and then back downtown later tonight.”
People were dressed in red from head to toe along Dundas, shopping, eating, listening to music and kids were playing.Greg Sturm, aka ‘Mr. Maple Leaf’ attended the Canada Day festivities on Dundas Place in London, Ont., on Monday, July 1, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
Greg Sturm goes by the moniker ‘Mr. Maple Leaf’. He was the wearing the most colourful outfit, with face paint and Canadian flag tattoos.
“It’s a great country, and I think it’s the best country in the world,” says Sturm, whose outfits started with a baseball cap 36 years ago, and has grown every year after”.
His goal is to visit every province in the country, and describes why he loves Canada.
“People are friendly, welcoming and we always try to help people,” says Sturm.
“It’s very rare if you see somebody that's down on their luck or that needs a hand, that you don't help them. It’s in our nature.”
