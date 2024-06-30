London WOLFPAAC football roster doubles as girls’ football popularity rises

Girls’ football is growing in popularity.

“A lot more girls have expressed interest, and it’s amazing because with more teams in the league, it’s given us more opportunity to play,” said Jessica Knight, 16, a captain with the London WOLFPAAC U19 team.

Just two years after the WOLFPAAC’s creation, the roster has doubled in size.

“In fall, we had 12 girls, and then last spring we had 17, and now this year, 25. Really great growth,” said Scott Knight, founder and president of the WOLFPAAC.

More girls means more opportunity and success. Without having to play the full game on offence and defence, the players can have set positions. That leads to more depth and rest.

“It's just a lot nicer because it means we can do a lot of more like one versus one stuff, and it's a lot more specific training for us,” said Jessica.

That has translated to success on the field.

London WOLFPAAC head coach Shawn Wilson gives his girls a pep talk at halftime of their game against the Clarington Kings on June 29, 2024, at 1Password Park in St. Thomas, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“We play hard, and we work hard,” said player Maia Tedesco. “We're a tight group and all we do is lift each other up. If that means we have hard practices, some of us get hurt, but we work together.”

The WOLFPAAC have not allowed a point in league play, as they head into the playoffs Saturday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. at 1Password Park in St. Thomas, Ont. against the London Jr. Mustangs.

The winner of that contest heads to Ottawa for the championship game on July 13.

Coached by Shawn Wilson, the WOLFPAAC play to dominate their opponent but are also respectful and fair.

“He's an amazing coach,” said Tedesco. “He's so good at just teaching us the basics and helping us build and build and build. Because of that, this year, we have been so much better since the beginning than last year at the beginning. It's great to see us expand our knowledge of the sport as well.”

CTV News attended for the first ever game in 2022, and it’s easy to see how much more comfortable these girls have become with contact.

“It's really interesting to see the new girls as they come in,” said Scott Knight. “They're a little concerned about contact at first, but about two or three practices, and all of a sudden you can just see a click. Then it's like they're starting to talk about not playing other sports, and it's just sticking with football.”

The next goal is to keep that momentum going. With some girls set to graduate from this program, Scott’s goal is to start a Senior WOLFPAAC team to compliment the U19 and U15 squads.

Women’s football is also growing at the university level with the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association.

The Western Mustangs have won the past two Flag Football Championships.

“I think the college level now has contact flag (football) in almost all the schools in Ontario and at National Championships this year as well as flag in the 2028 Olympics,” said Scott.

It will only increase the exposure of the sport for women and girls.

“What we're really looking for now is to expand the administrative base,” said Scott. “We're looking for females that want to coach, girls that want to be trainers, and we're looking for referees. We want to expand female participation in the sport to as far as we can.”

While the program is looking at the big picture, the players are thinking short-term. They are planning to be in the title game in two weeks, and play for their second straight Ontario Women’s Football League title.

“It's been a big journey and a lot has changed with the league,” said Tedesco. “It's so great to see it expand and see more girls interested in it. I'm so happy that I could say that I was one of the OG’s (original girls).”