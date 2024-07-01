LONDON
London

Have you seen her? Missing 41-year-old woman sought by Elgin OPP

OPP officers are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman to verify her well-being.
Members of the Elgin Ontario Provincial Police St. Thomas Detachment are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman to verify her well-being.

On Sunday, police received a report that Devlin, 41-years-old, was missing, last seen in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Devlin was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Fruit Ridge Line near Sunset Road, Municipality of Central Elgin.

Description:

  • White 41-years-old Female
  • 5 feet, 1 inches tall, thin build
  • Blonde hair, worn in a ponytail
  • Wearing a black T-Shirt dress, black cardigan, and grey sweater

Tattoos on wrists and arms, including a dachshund dog on forearm and the word "Katie" on wrist

Police and family members are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this missing person investigation to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

