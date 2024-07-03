Crown’s case nearing its end in Boris Panovski murder trial

OPP Staff Sergeant Phil Hordijk is expected to be the last Crown witness called at the murder trial of 80-year-old Boris Panovski.

The officer testified that he was the lead investigator looking into the shooting death of Don Frigo. The Toronto-area businessman was killed while on horseback with his wife Eva Willer-Frigo in September of 2014. The couple was attending a field dog competition at the Hullet Marsh, north of Clinton.

In the days following the shooting, Staff Sgt. Hordijk testified that Willer-Frigo who was also injured during the shooting had to be placed in protective custody because they didn’t know the whereabouts of the accused.

He told the court, “I believed she was a potential target.”

Following the shooting the court has heard that Panovski caught a flight to visit relatives in Macedonia. He returned once he learned that investigators were searching for him

In 2018 Panovski was found guilty of first degree murder, however a retrial was ordered last spring in the case and the matter was moved to a courtroom in St. Thomas.

Once again Panovski has plead not guilty. The Crown’s case is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this week.