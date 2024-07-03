Charges laid in last weekend's south end robbery
A south end robbery that took place this past weekend has seen charges laid against a man and a woman.
Late Sunday night, the pair entered a business in the 300 block of Southdale Road East, stole property and assaulted an employee before fleeing on foot.
Police arrested both suspects nearby and recovered what was stolen – as a result a 27-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have been charged with robbery.
