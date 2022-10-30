'I love the contact': London Wolfpaac become city’s first all-girls tackle football team

London has one of the richest football history’s in Canada.

It’s difficult to match from the nation’s top-ranked Western Mustangs, to the quality of high school football, and the minor football program which has produced so much talent.

Now, a new crop of players has emerged with the startup London Wolfpaac all-girls tackle football team.

“This is the very first ever game of full-tackle, all-girls only game in London's history,” says Scott Knight, the founder and president of Wolfpaac football prior to their debut against York.

The Wolfpaac have players ranging from 13-15 years old, and are playing in a U19 league. They are young, inexperienced, but eager and excited.

“I love the contact, and I just love everything about football,” says Jessica Knight, 15, the team’s captain.

“It's a new experience for me because I played flag in the summer, but I've always wanted to play tackle. It's been a little scary with the boys but it's really nice to finally have our own league and I love seeing girls come out and trying it.”

Jessica Knight prepares to take a snap under centre for the London Wolfpaac all-girls tackle football team in London, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

In their first ever game, playing against girls up to five years older than her, Kylie Anderson started at middle linebacker. She is just 13 years old.

“I’ve been playing tackle since I was nine,” says Anderson, referring to her time in the London Minor Football Association (LMFA).

She had no fear wrapping up and tackling girls much bigger and older.

“I like defence because it's more fun to tackle and get that contact than to be tackled,” says Anderson.

This team came together late, and have had less than a month’s worth of practice.

The inexperience showed at times as they ran the wrong plays and fumbled the ball at times.

Abby Matthieu beats the defenders to the edge for the first of her two touchdowns for the London Wolfpaac against York in London, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)However, there were many stretches where it looked like they’d been playing for years.

They would dominate their first game, shutting out York 25-0.

Abby Matthieu would score a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Rue Mavima added another. Taj Thompson had an interception which she took the other way for a score.

“I couldn't be more proud, and they're exceeding expectations beyond our wildest dreams,” says Shawn Wilson, the Wolfpaac head coach.

Wilson has years of experience in LMFA, and agreed to coach this girls team.

“He's a very well respected coach in the industry and in here in London,” says Scott Knight.

“It's amazing that he's able to jump on board. I know he'll tell you that he's been very surprised how well the girls have picked it up.”

With only three teams in the league right now, it’s just the beginning.

London Wolfpaac Head Coach Shawn Wilson gives a pep-talk to his team prior to their game against York in London, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“I can't wait till it expands even more and we just keep going until eventually we're a big family,” says Jessica.

The family environment is already showing. After the game, the two teams went to a local restaurant and not only ate together, but did so on their own.

The teams will play a rematch next week in the GTA.

“We're going to continue to try and build the league and try and build girls tackle football in London,” says Wilson.

“It's needed, and clearly the girls love it”.

The plan is to take the flag-football program underneath and have it be the foundation for the tackle league.

“They play five-on-five, so the girls can move up to six-on-six tackle,” says Knight.

“It'd be a great transition for people as they move up from probably age 10 and up.”

With just ten players on the roster, Wilson hopes this is just the start of something really special.

“To all the other girls that have thought about coming out and playing, it's time now come on out and play football,” he says.

London Wolfpaac running back Rue Mavima drags two York Lions players en route to a first down on in London, Ont. on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)