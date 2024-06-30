London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire

Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 11 p.m.

Witnesses say a haze of smoke was seen filling the neighbourhood.

Crews were able to quickly get the blaze under control and no injuries were reported.

Details on the cause of the fire or the cost of damage has not been released.

The aftermath of a garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive on June 29, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)